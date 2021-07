Centerville City Council runoff July 13th

Centerville, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Voters head back to the polls to decide the runoff election for Centerville City Council Post 1.

The seat became vacant in April when former Councilman Cameron Andrews retired. Tomorrow voters will choose between Robert Byrd and Debbie Taylor.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Centerville City Hall.