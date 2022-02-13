Byron woman dies following single-vehicle crash on Knoxville Road

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Byron woman died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Knoxville Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say a Chevy Trailblazer, driven by a 63-year-old woman, was traveling south on Knoxville Road when it left the road and hit a tree. The victim, whose next of kin has not yet been notified, was taken to Atrium Health, Navicent and was pronounced dead there.

The crash is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.

