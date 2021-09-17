Business owners react to Macon Mall announcement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County announced Wednesday it will invest $100 million into the Macon Mall property. Mall owner Jim Hull is donating the property, which is valued at $55 million. Part of the plans include a 10,000 seat amphitheater.

Craig Craddock, the owner and operator of the Chick-Fil-A on Eisenhower Parkway, who also sits on the board for the Eisenhower Business Improvement District, says he’s ecstatic about the announcement and what it means for the area.

“It’s going to mean jobs for this area,” he said. “It’s going to mean business for this area. More traffic, which is going to be good. There’s going to be new restaurants, there’s going to be new shopping.”

Adam Patel, the owner of Days Inn on Eisenhower Parkway since 1991 who’s been involved with the Eisenhower Business Improvement District since it started in 2015, says they’ve worked hard to improve the area and a new amphitheater will be good for the local economy.

“That’s going to bring a lot of people from out of state, out of town, when we have a concert,” he said. “That’s going to help all of the hotels, all of the restaurants and retail in this area.”

Once the amphitheater is built, it’s expected to be the second largest amphitheater in Georgia. Patel thinks it will help change the perception of the area.

“It’s going to have confidence building measures, it’s a huge game changer really,” he said.

Craddock says the revitalization of the Macon Mall will not only help his business but others too.

“Traffic brings people to eat at all different areas,” he said. “The more restaurants the better, we love competition and it’s good for all.”

Mayor Miller hopes to fast track the project and have the amphitheater completed within the next 12 to 18 months.