Body found after house catches fire on Zebulon Road

A body was found inside a house that caught fire Thursday night on Zebulon Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A body was found inside a house that caught fire Thursday night on Zebulon Road.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke in the 5200 block of Zebulon Road just after 5:30.

“When they arrived, they found a house on fire,” the release said. “The fire department was able to keep the fire from spreading to any other houses.”

A male in his late 70s, who Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley says he believes is Raphael Francis Baird based on information from a family member, was pronounced dead just before 7:30.

Miley says the body will be sent for an autopsy to determine positive identification and cause of death.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Macon-Bibb Fire Department arson investigators are investigating.

Zebulon Road between Bass Road and Forsyth Road was blocked to traffic just before 8:30.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.