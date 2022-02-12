Big cool down on the way for the weekend



We had another beautiful day in Middle Georgia, with highs warming into the 70s.

We are going to keep the party going with highs in the 70s and partly cloudy skies on Saturday, before we get a big forecast change Sunday.



Overnight and into Sunday morning a cold front will move through the southeast, bringing cold air and gusty winds.

Highs on Sunday will be limited to the mid 50s, with wind chills in in the low 50s.

Winds behind the front will be gusting up to 25 mph by Sunday afternoon.

The start of next week will be pretty quiet as we slowly warm back to the 60s and 70s.



Wednesday will bring back a chance for a few showers, but this is just setting the stage for what will likely be a pretty soggy end to the week.

Rain and storms are likely for both Thursday and Friday, with thunderstorms possible as well.

A few storms could be severe with this system, but it is still a bit too far out to pin anything down.

Aside from severe weather, heavy rain is possible through Friday.

