Bibb deputies need help finding missing teen

Deputies say 16-year-old Franklin Ramos Romero went missing from his Bloomfield Road home the night of July 19.

Franklin Ramos Romero (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: Just after midnight, 16 year-old Franklin Ramos Romero returned home and is with his family.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

A BCSO news release sent Tuesday night said 16-year-old Franklin Ramos Romero of Macon went missing from his home in the 5200 block of Bloomfield Road Monday.

He was last seen around 10 p.m. “as he was going into his upstairs apartment at the rear house at the residence,” the release said.

Romero is between 5’4″ and 5’8″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

Deputies say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.