Bibb deputies looking for person who robbed Montpelier Avenue store Wednesday

It happened just before 8:45 Wednesday night.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who robbed a Montpelier Avenue store Wednesday night.

A sheriff’s office news release says it happened at SP Food Mart at 2675 Montpelier Avenue around 8:41 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies a male entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the clerk before receiving money and fleeing in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and had a black shirt covering his face.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.