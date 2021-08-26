Bibb deputies looking for person who robbed Montpelier Avenue store Wednesday
It happened just before 8:45 Wednesday night.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who robbed a Montpelier Avenue store Wednesday night.
A sheriff’s office news release says it happened at SP Food Mart at 2675 Montpelier Avenue around 8:41 p.m.
Witnesses told deputies a male entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the clerk before receiving money and fleeing in an unknown direction.
No one was injured.
The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and had a black shirt covering his face.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.