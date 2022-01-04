Bibb deputies: 2 shot Monday night near Anthony Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in critical condition after being shot Monday night.

It happened just after 10 o’clock near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Aline Street, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. That’s near Anthony Road.

Both male victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to the release. Their names haven’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

