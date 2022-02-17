Bibb County Sheriff David Davis out of office for cancer treatment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is currently undergoing cancer treatment and will be away from work for a short period.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Davis has been diagnosed with leukemia, and has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for treatment. BCSO says the prognosis for his recovery is very good, but the treatment for his condition will require him to be away from his office for several weeks.

Sheriff Davis will be in contact with his command staff and managing Sheriff’s Office matters while he is away. He and his family are asking for the prayers and understanding of the public at this time.