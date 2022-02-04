Bibb County High Schools and GSHF host first annual baseball media night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County high schools hosted the first annual baseball media night on Wednesday in conjunction with the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

14 schools were in attendance, including both private and public schools. This event was a way for media to get previews of the teams’ seasons and for coaches and players to get to know one another.

Bibb County previously held football media nights prior to COVID-19 and now plans to bring media events like this every year and for other sports, including girls sports.

Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms spoke on the importance of events like this.

“Oh man, exposure. Our baseball team needs exposure with the county. I mean this is the first time that we ever held a media day for baseball. And that speaks volumes. When you are talking about baseball, baseball doesn’t get a lot of exposure. So us having a media day here, especially at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, that works out wonderful,” said Grooms.

The high school baseball season begins in two weeks.