BCSO: Man shot in south Macon

Cpl. Emmett Bivins says the victim suffered a non life threatening injury.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating yet another shooting.

This one happened off of Houston Avenue in south Macon before 7 p.m. Monday.

That is all the information being released at the moment.

Stay with 41nbc for updates on this incident.