BCSO: 1 in stable condition after report of shooting inside Lake Wildwood neighborhood

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a person shot inside the Lake Wildwood neighborhood Friday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a person shot inside the Lake Wildwood neighborhood Friday night.

Lt. Sean Defoe tells 41NBC deputies responded to the 400 block of Breezeview Circle but says he’s not sure where and how the shooting happened.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the upper torso and is reported to be in “very stable” condition. Defoe says the victim “refused to cooperate during the investigation.”

We’ll provide updates as we get them.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.