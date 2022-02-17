Baldwin County man arrested in connection to murder on Towns Street in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Baldwin County man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 30 year-old Milledgeville woman.

According to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office records, Johnny Lee Chapple was arrested on February 15th at 3:58 p.m.

Chapple is being charged with multiple violent and drug related crimes. In the booking report, Chapple is listed as being charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated assault, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and more.

The initial incident that led to this investigation happened when a call came to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. on February 15th that would lead to a homicide investigation at 104 Towns Street.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.