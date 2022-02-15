Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in a home off of Towns Street in Milledgeville.

A call came to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15th that would lead to a homicide investigation at 104 Towns Street. Sheriff Bill Massee says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

The victim of the shooting is a 30 year-old woman from Milledgeville.

This investigation is ongoing, stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.