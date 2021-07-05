Baldwin County Fire & Rescue needs volunteers for Fire Citizens Academy

Baldwin County fire rescue is looking for people to join their new fire citizens academy.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County Fire and Rescue is looking for people to join their new Fire Citizens Academy.

The academy focuses on teaching the public about the fire department and what firefighters do. Captain Sheri Kneip says the department depends heavily on volunteers since they are a combination department.

According to Captain Kneip, the idea to create the academy came after a fire safety symposium.

To join the academy, you must be 18 or older and pass a background check.

“This is our way to give back to some of our first responders who put their lives on the line every day,” Damian Francis said.

Francis is a Georgia College professor and was one of the first people to sign up for the academy.

Francis says he’s always wanted to become a firefighter and is excited to learn more through the academy.

The seven-week program includes CPR and first aid classes. Firefighters will also perform demonstrations.

Catherine Woodwall, a graduate student at Georgia College, says she wanted to join because of the impact the program will have on the community.

Captain Kneip is looking to get 20 people signed up to begin the program by the start of August.

Once you go through the program, you can either stay as a volunteer with the department or take the next steps to becoming a firefighter.

If you are interested in signing up, you can call Baldwin County Fire & Rescue at (478) 445-4421.