Atrium Health Navicent warns of the dangers around New Year’s Eve

The new year is right around the corner, which usually means a lot of celebratory fireworks and parties.

Atrium Health Navicent wants you to be aware of the dangers that come with the holiday.

Dr. John Wood, the Director of the Atrium Health Navicent Emergency Room, says there are a few safety tips to keep in mind if you will be near fireworks.

Dr. Wood says you should leave the fireworks to the adults. Always wear safety gear such as gloves and glasses.

He also recommends to never discharge a fire work from your hand, because you could end up in the E.R.

“You have to be very, very safe, because some of those are very very powerful,” he said. “You can lose a finger, you can lose an eye, you can have third degree burns, there are lots of injuries you can get from fireworks if you don’t follow just some safety basic guidelines.”

Atrium Health Navicent says if you plan on drinking alcohol, make sure someone can drive in your place so you won’t risk causing any accidents.