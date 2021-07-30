Ask Angi: How a garage renovation can positively impact your home

Home expert at “Ask Angi” Bailey Carson discusses how to go about renovating your garage to give you more useful space that could better fit your lifestyle.

Carson says updating your garage can be a great investment project to make a space for hobbies, exercising , hosting guests, or even just a simple storage expansion. She warns that its important to talk to a quality local pro to make sure your project is achievable within your budget and timeline.

Carson also mentions that its important to talk about HVAC, electrical and plumbing needs, and to ask a lot of questions.

These questions can range from if you’re utilizing wall space correctly, if your roof height is good for what you need, what items are being made the most accessible, and how the renovation might impact your house’s resale value.