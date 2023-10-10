Ask Angi: Maximize our homes’ curb appeal

"You can instantly make your home look nicer by tidying up your outdoor space."

First impressions matter, especially if you’re trying to sell your home.

Angie Hicks, “Chief Customer Officer and Home Expert” at Angi, shares how to maximize our homes’ curb appeal. Give people a good first impression of your home by taking on a few easy projects that boost your curb appeal.

“You can instantly make your home look nicer by tidying up your outdoor space. Pull weeds, mow your grass and plant some new flowers. If you want to take it one step further, have your windows washed, clean the front door, and also power wash the siding,” said Hicks, the Customer Officer and Home Expert.

Updating your lighting is an easy way to enhance your home’s curb appeal. Consider installing a wall light by your front door and path lights on your sidewalk for an elevated look. As a bonus, lighting helps make your outdoor space more accessible and easier to navigate at night.

“If you want to make a really big difference, consider hiring a pro to paint your home’s exterior. You can add a pop of color by painting your front door and shutters, or if you want a whole new look, have them paint the entire exterior,” said Hicks.

You may not think about it often, but your mailbox says a lot about your home. If your mailbox is old or in poor condition, consider upgrading it to a new one.

“Your home’s address numbers are the first thing someone looks for when they visit your house for the first time. So an easy way to give a fresh new look is to replace your old or rusty numbers with fresh new ones,” said Hicks.

Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment.