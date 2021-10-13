ASK ANGI: Upgrading your media space

(41NBC/WMGT) — Everyone is spending more time at home these days and that likely means more time watching tv and movies at home. If you’re ready for an upgrade you’re in luck, because this week’s Ask Angi segment will show you how to take that “at-home viewing experience” to the next level.

Once you have the right space think about what you want to prioritize and how the space will fit in with the rest of your home and your budget for the room.

These three categories will help guide your re-design to make this the best in-home theater for you and your family. Depending on room size and budget, you can start small by upgrading your sofa or tv, as well as getting a sound bar- or even go one step further and get surround sound.

When deciding where to put your tv choose a wall that does not get a lot of direct sunlight as this will help avoid glare during morning news or afternoon games. If that’s not possible consider adding window treatments that can block the sun when needed but let in natural light when you’re not watching anything.

If you’re committing a space to being a home theater and nothing but a home theater think about adding insulation to the ceiling, exterior and interior walls to keep the sound in. Also consider the type of lighting you install – recessed lighting and sconces with dimmers are great at creating the right ambiance.

