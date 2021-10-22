Ask Angi: Winter-proofing your home

(41NBC/WMGT) — It may seem too early to think about winter But now is the perfect time to start preparing for the next season.

Now is a great time to put away any summer cooling supplies and bring out any winter ones. Clean out your window AC unit, filter and grill before packing it away in a dry place for winter.

Change the direction of your overhead fans to spin clockwise to pull cold air up and push warm air down.

Plan ahead to winterize your outdoor plumbing including faucets and pipes as this will prevent frozen pipes and even thousands of dollars of water damage to your home. If your outdoor water faucets have a separate shut-off valve, close it, open the spigots to drain the lines, and leave them open until spring. Disconnect back-flow prevention devices and use pipe insulation to protect against frozen pipes.

If you’re planning for a winter vacation, there are a few things to do to prepare your home to keep it safe while you’re away. In addition to insulating pipes, cleaning out gutters, and having your heating checked test your smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and security systems to make sure they’ll work if something happens.

Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!