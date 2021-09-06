Ask Angi: Disaster Preparation

(41NBC/WMGT) — The weather can be unpredictable these days and a big storm can sneak up during any season. In this Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson discusses how to make sure your family and your home are ready to weather any storm that comes your way.

Try to think about anything you and your family would need if you had to suddenly leave your home for an extended period. Think about important documents like passports and insurance information, sturdy shoes, and a change of clothes for every family member. If you have any pets be sure to pack food and medications for them too.

Know your escape routes and go over an emergency plan with your family. Teach yourself and your kids about warning systems and signals for natural and accidental disasters in the area. Then, practice a drill or two to make sure everyone knows what to do and where to go when a storm hits. For example, if your home has multiple floors add safety ladders to the upstairs rooms… And practice using them.

Keeping your gutters and downspouts clean of debris can help protect your home during major rains, wildfires, or freezes. Also, inspect and repair any weaknesses in your roof or walls. Another pro tip – buy and install a backflow prevention system for your home’s plumbing to prevent water from flooding into your sewer and then into your home.

