Arrest made in deadly Macon Mall shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to the August deadly shooting at the Macon Mall.

The shooting happened on Sunday, August 1st, 2021 and resulted in the death of 17- year-old Quentavious Moore of Macon.

Deputies arrested Moore’s brother, 19-year-old Kowasis Moore in connection to the shooting.

Investigators say they consulted with District Attorney Anita Howard and determined that Moore’s death was a murder. Kowasis Moore is now charged with Murder and Armed Robbery. He’s currently being held in the Bibb County Jail without bond.

Kowasis Moore first told investigators that he, his brother Quentavious and their cousin all had an altercation with a man that was in the mall with a woman. Investigators determined the shooting happened while two men were arguing inside the mall. The argument became physical and Moore was shot. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and later died.