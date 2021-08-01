UPDATE: Deputies identify teen who died following shooting at Macon Mall
Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 4:15 Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE (8 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of Sunday afternoon’s shooting as 17-year-old Quentavious Moore.
Deputies say he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a shooting inside Macon Mall, located at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway.
A sheriff’s office news release sent Sunday night says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Deputies were told two men were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical, resulting in one of the men being shot.
Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY (5:17 p.m.)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead after a shooting inside Macon Mall Sunday afternoon.
That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who tells 41NBC a 17-year-old boy was shot “multiple times” in the mall’s food court area around 4:15 and pronounced dead at 4:50.
That’s all the information we have right now.