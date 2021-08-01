UPDATE: Deputies identify teen who died following shooting at Macon Mall

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 4:15 Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE (8 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of Sunday afternoon’s shooting as 17-year-old Quentavious Moore.

Deputies say he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a shooting inside Macon Mall, located at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway.

A sheriff’s office news release sent Sunday night says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Deputies were told two men were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical, resulting in one of the men being shot.

Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY (5:17 p.m.)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead after a shooting inside Macon Mall Sunday afternoon.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who tells 41NBC a 17-year-old boy was shot “multiple times” in the mall’s food court area around 4:15 and pronounced dead at 4:50.

That’s all the information we have right now.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.