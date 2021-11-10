Armed robbery at Tanya’s Food Market leaves investigators searching for suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release Wednesday concerning an armed robbery at a food market off of Jeffersonville Road in Macon.

According to the BCSO, the robbery took place around 1:11 a.m., when a masked person entered Tanya’s Food Market, and demanded money from the clerk while brandishing a knife. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he left the store on foot into an unknown direction. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The BCSO describes the suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a black face mask, black gloves, with red and white basketball shoes.

Anybody with information concerning what happened is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.