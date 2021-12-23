Animal shelters warning against pets as Christmas presents

Christmas is known as dumping season, and it has local shelters reminding people that a pet is a fur-ever commitment.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– “People want to go and adopt an animal for a family member or a friend, thinking that it’s a good idea,” Animal Control Officer Jessica McAbee explained. “Then we’ve got people calling after it’s not in the puppy stage anymore wanting to return it.”

McAbee says Christmas is always tough for her and her coworkers at Warner Robins Animal Control.

Just before Christmas, shelters typically see an increase in adoptions and a higher number of people ditching their pets as well. Animal control says they’re the ones who have to respond.

Mcabee shares how “post-Christmas dumping” can impact an animal. In fact, that’s how she rescued her own dog Maze.

“She’s about a year old now because when she came in she was about 6 weeks old, I think she came in on December 28,” McAbee explained. “A lady found her, almost at Watson Blvd. at Church’s Chicken… and covered in fleas and urine, and no one came looking for them at all.”

Animal control says they try to be understanding of financial struggles around the holidays. They give people donations to help them keep their animals instead of dumping them, or taking them to a shelter.

Volunteer Lisa Goss says always take time to consider if a pet is a good idea, especially if it’s a gift for someone else.

“We just want to make sure that we stress, that when you adopt it’s a forever commitment, it’s a part of your family, and again it’s a forever commitment.”

She says the best thing to do is let the person pick out an animal before giving it as a gift.

SHELTERS IN MIDDLE GEORGIA

Bibb County:

All About Animals: (478) 621-5116

Bibb County Animal Control: (478) 954-0833

Kitty City Cat Rescue: (478) 305-7799

Houston County:

Humane Society of Houston County: (478) 599-0211

Warner Robins Animal Control: (478) 929-7290

Friends of Perry Animal Shelter: (478) 988 -7854

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Animal Rescue: tinkerbelprincess911@yahoo.com

Island Breeze Animal Rescue: (478) 501-5503

Jones County:

Jones County Animal Services: (478) 986-1427

Peach County:

Peach County Animal Rescue: peachcountyanimalrescue@gmail.com

Fort Valley Animal Control: (478) 825-3383

Baldwin County:

Monroe County:

Crawford County:

Crawford County Animal Control: (478) 836-3199

Taylor County:

Tri County Rescue Inc.: (478) 862-2226

Hancock County:

Putnam County Animal Control: (706) 485-3970

Washington County:

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Animal Connections: (478) 216-8162

Johnson County:

Laurens County:

Laurens County Animal Control: (478) 277-2943

Laurens County Humane Society: (478) 272-5341

Bleckley County:

City of Cochran Animal Shelter: (478) 934-1306

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County Animal Control: (540) 674-8359

Macon County:

Montezuma Animal Control: (478) 472-8144

Dooly County:

Flint Humane Society Inc.: (229) 229-3315

City of Vienna Animal Control: (229) 805-3652

Dodge County:

Faithful Hearts: (478) 231-6942

Wilcox County:

Cordele Animal Control: (229) 273-3102

Telfair County:

The Rescue Ranch: (229) 868-9820

Wheeler County:

Treutlen County: