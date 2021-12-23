Animal shelters warning against pets as Christmas presents
Christmas is known as dumping season, and it has local shelters reminding people that a pet is a fur-ever commitment.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– “People want to go and adopt an animal for a family member or a friend, thinking that it’s a good idea,” Animal Control Officer Jessica McAbee explained. “Then we’ve got people calling after it’s not in the puppy stage anymore wanting to return it.”
McAbee says Christmas is always tough for her and her coworkers at Warner Robins Animal Control.
Just before Christmas, shelters typically see an increase in adoptions and a higher number of people ditching their pets as well. Animal control says they’re the ones who have to respond.
Mcabee shares how “post-Christmas dumping” can impact an animal. In fact, that’s how she rescued her own dog Maze.
“She’s about a year old now because when she came in she was about 6 weeks old, I think she came in on December 28,” McAbee explained. “A lady found her, almost at Watson Blvd. at Church’s Chicken… and covered in fleas and urine, and no one came looking for them at all.”
Animal control says they try to be understanding of financial struggles around the holidays. They give people donations to help them keep their animals instead of dumping them, or taking them to a shelter.
Volunteer Lisa Goss says always take time to consider if a pet is a good idea, especially if it’s a gift for someone else.
“We just want to make sure that we stress, that when you adopt it’s a forever commitment, it’s a part of your family, and again it’s a forever commitment.”
She says the best thing to do is let the person pick out an animal before giving it as a gift.
SHELTERS IN MIDDLE GEORGIA
Bibb County:
- All About Animals: (478) 621-5116
- Bibb County Animal Control: (478) 954-0833
- Kitty City Cat Rescue: (478) 305-7799
Houston County:
- Humane Society of Houston County: (478) 599-0211
- Warner Robins Animal Control: (478) 929-7290
- Friends of Perry Animal Shelter: (478) 988 -7854
Twiggs County:
- Twiggs County Animal Rescue: tinkerbelprincess911@yahoo.com
- Island Breeze Animal Rescue: (478) 501-5503
Jones County:
- Jones County Animal Services: (478) 986-1427
Peach County:
- Peach County Animal Rescue: peachcountyanimalrescue@gmail.com
- Fort Valley Animal Control: (478) 825-3383
Baldwin County:
- Baldwin County Animal Services: (478) 445-5514
- Animal Rescue Foundation: (478) 454-1273
Monroe County:
- Monroe County Animal Services: (478) 993-1032
- Save A Pet, Inc.: (478) 994-3882
Crawford County:
- Crawford County Animal Control: (478) 836-3199
Taylor County:
- Tri County Rescue Inc.: (478) 862-2226
Hancock County:
- Putnam County Animal Control: (706) 485-3970
Washington County:
- Sandersville Animal Control: (478) 552-2756
Wilkinson County:
- Wilkinson County Animal Connections: (478) 216-8162
Johnson County:
- Wilkinson County Animal Connections: (478) 216-8162
Laurens County:
- Laurens County Animal Control: (478) 277-2943
- Laurens County Humane Society: (478) 272-5341
Bleckley County:
- City of Cochran Animal Shelter: (478) 934-1306
Pulaski County:
- Pulaski County Animal Control: (540) 674-8359
Macon County:
- Montezuma Animal Control: (478) 472-8144
Dooly County:
- Flint Humane Society Inc.: (229) 229-3315
- City of Vienna Animal Control: (229) 805-3652
Dodge County:
- Faithful Hearts: (478) 231-6942
Wilcox County:
- Cordele Animal Control: (229) 273-3102
Telfair County:
- The Rescue Ranch: (229) 868-9820
Wheeler County:
- Vidalia Animal Control: (912) 537-8866
Treutlen County:
- Diamonds In The Ruff – South GA: diamondsintheruffsouthga@gmail.com