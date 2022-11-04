Agile Cold Storage breaks ground in Macon on fourth cold storage warehouse in Georgia

Agile Cold Storage and general contractor Ti Cold leadership joined Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and leaders from Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority for the groundbreaking of Agile’s new state-of-the-art cold storage facility. (MBCIA)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Agile Cold Storage broke ground Thursday on its fourth cold storage warehouse in Georgia.

Agile, an Atlanta-based company, plans to invest more than $150 million in the construction of its new facility over the next three years, according to a Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority news release.

The facility will be located on Joe Tampin Industrial Boulevard.

“Investing and creating jobs in our home state is exciting,” Agile President and CEO Don Schoenl said. “Because of its strategic location near the port of Savannah and along major interstates, Macon was the perfect location for our expansion. We appreciate Macon-Bibb County and the State’s interest in helping us grow our footprint, as this will be our fourth facility in Georgia.”

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said it’s “a great day when we can welcome a new industry, new employees, new partners to Team Macon-Bibb.”

“Agile’s investment in Macon is a testament to Georgia’s dominance in the poultry industry and our top-notch logistics network,” Miller said.

The MBCIA release says Agile’s facility will use automation where possible to make the work environment safer and more efficient for its team members and that the operation will allow for “reliable, efficient and flexible receiving, storage, import/export, distribution and shipping of its customers’ products.”

The facility will include frozen and deep-freeze temperature zones “to ensure products are blast frozen and maintained at the highest levels of quality in accordance with industry specifications and government regulations.”

“Agile will make an excellent addition to the Macon-Bibb County industrial base by showcasing new and innovative technologies in their operations,” MCBIA Chairman Robby Fountain said.

Phase I of the new 275,000 square foot multi-temp Macon facility is set to open this summer.

