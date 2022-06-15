Atlanta-based Agile Cold Storage to build facility in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An Atlanta-based company is working to build its 3rd cold storage warehouse in Macon, as an effort to invest into construction to support domestic and export markets.

The company, Agile Cold Storage LLC, announced the start of construction on their Macon storage facility on June 15th, stating that Phase 1 of the 275,000+ square foot multi-temp facility is targeted to open in the Summer of 2023, with the location being off of Ocmulgee East Industrial Park at 917 Joe Tamplin Industrial Blvd. Agile plans to invest over $150 million in the construction of its new facility over the next 3 years.

Agile’s facility will use automation wherever possible in order to make the workplace more safe for team members, and the management team will work to ensure best practices to allow for reliable, efficient, and flexible receiving, storage, import/export, distribution, and shipping of its customers’ products. The facility is also set to include frozen and deep-freeze temperature zones to make sure products are blast frozen and maintained at the highest levels of quality to industry and government standards.

Agile President and CEO Don Schoenl expressed his excitement to make the investments and be able to create jobs within Georgia, saying that the Southeast is the ideal location for its growing population as well as Macon’s location near the port of Savannah and major interstates.

Macon Mayor Lester Miller had this to say about the announcement: “It’s great to see Georgia-based companies reinvest in their community and create more opportunities for people,” and, “Agile’s investment here is a testament to Georgia’s dominance in the poultry industry and our top-notch logistics network, and I am grateful for their partnership as they ramp up their operations.”