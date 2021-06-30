Act now to get vaccinated before school

An urgent reminder for parents who want to get their child over the age of 12 vaccinated before the start of school. You need to act quickly. It takes time to become fully vaccinated.

(CNN)- An urgent reminder for parents who want to get their child over the age of 12 vaccinated before the start of school. You need to act quickly, it takes time to become fully vaccinated.

Summer is in full swing, but top U.S. health officials say parents need to be thinking about the school year now.

Right now, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized by the FDA for children as young as 12.

That means it would take five weeks from the first dose to be fully vaccinated, which puts us into August when some schools across the country begin to welcome students back.

For parents who may be wavering on whether to get their 12 and older child vaccinated, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health advises “the safety profile in these vaccines are really quite extraordinary and they’re much, much safer than getting covid.”

Since late May, the pace of vaccinations, especially among those 12 to 15 has drastically slowed, while the worrying Delta variant has now spread to almost every state.

It now accounts for one in four coronavirus cases nationwide, according to the latest CDC estimates.

The Pfizer vaccine has shown to be 88-percent effective against symptomatic infections caused by Covid-19.

The FDA has added a warning to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines of a rare and treatable heart condition associated with the vaccines in adolescents and young adults. CDC advisors say almost all the cases were resolved with little treatment, and patients recovered quickly. The advisers said that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

In Macon, Bibb County Schools and Atrium Health Navicent are partnering to help get the community vaccinated. They’re hosting vaccine events on June 30, July 24, and August 14. Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones says getting as many people vaccinated as possible, will create a safer environment for students this upcoming school year.