Atrium Health teams up with BCSD for vaccine events

Vaccines will be offered to students, parents, and school staff.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Atrium Health Navicent, the Department of Health, and Bibb County Schools are hoping more children will get vaccinated. They partnered together to host three vaccine clinics before school starts.

“It’s important if we want to get students back in school,” Superintendent of Bibb County Schools, Dr. Curtis Jones said. “It’s important if we want to get back to a normal sense of life and it’s important if we want to be safe.”

The vaccine events will be at the Navicent Health Wellness Center on June 30, July 24, and August 14. Dr. Jones says getting as many people vaccinated as possible, will create a safer environment for students this upcoming school year.

Dr. Jones says children need to be in school five days a week to get the best education possible, and that won’t happen if they keep having issues with COVID-19.

“We in the school system will do our part. We will support and continue to recommend wearing a mask, we will recommend social distancing, washing your hands, and now we’re saying get a vaccine if you can. That’s important for our staff and for our students as well,” Dr. Jones said.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the events. Children ageS 12 and up are eligible for it. Chief Medical Officer for Atrium Health Navicent, Dr. Patrice Walker, says the partnership is exciting.

“We think it’s critical to get our kids back into the school system, back into their normal routines,” Dr. Walker said. “Whatever we can do to help that effort we are absolutely committed to doing that.”

Dr. Walker says it’s normal to have questions, but reassures everyone the vaccine is safe.

“Due to the research that’s already been done and continuing to occur, as well as the fact that so many billions of people across the world received the vaccine, we’re more and more confident everyday that these vaccines are safe,” Dr. Walker said.

Dr. Walker says getting vaccinated can also stop the spread of COVID-19 variants.

How you can make an appointment for the vaccine events: