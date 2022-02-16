70s return Wednesday, storms possible later this week



Although it is pretty chilly across Middle Georgia tonight, our temps will be warming into the 70s for much of the rest of the week.

As high pressure moves to the east, it will push more moisture in the area, making for a muggy Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be warming to the mid 70s with a few stray showers possible, and winds gusting up to 25 mph.



Thursday will be a very warm day across Middle Georgia as we warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few pop up showers and storms will be possible ahead of a strong cold front that moves in on Thursday night.

The main line of storms will likely push through after 10 pm Thursday and linger into the early morning hours Friday.



The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area under a level 1 threat for severe weather overnight Thursday.

Main threats with any storms Thursday night will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated, brief tornado.

Make sure you have a way to get your severe weather warnings that will wake you up.



The weather should start to calm down a bit as we head into the weekend, with sunshine and cooler temps returning.

The reprieve will be short as more showers are possible to start next week.