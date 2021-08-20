2021 Fading Five list announced, two properties saved

This marks the seventh year of the Fading Five program.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Historic Macon announced the 2021 Fading Five list Thursday. The organization created the Fading Five when it lost two historic buildings in 2014.

The properties added were the Willingham-McBrearty House on College Avenue. They also added the former First National Bank and Trust Co. building on Houston Avenue.

Historic Macon added the two properties after selling two others from last years list. Executive Director for Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington, says they hope to find buyers that will bring new life to the buildings.

“I think it’s a reminder to the community how important these places are,” Garlington said. “Once they’re gone, they’re gone forever and for me it’s satisfying to know that we’ve made such a difference and that we still have plenty of work to do ahead of us.”

The two properties removed from the Fading Five list are the Coddington House on Vineville Avenue, and the Dewitt McCrary House on Hydrolia Street.

We previously reported on a couple who bought the Coddington House in June. During the press conference Thursday, the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority announced they bought the Dewitt McCrary House.

Alex Morrison is the Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority. He says they’ve helped save the house from potentially being demolished several times.

“We are now able to say that not only will this prominent property stay but it can be a beacon of inclusive economic hope going forward,” said Morrison.

The properties that remain on the list from last year are:

The Roxy Theatre

The Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center

The Coaling Tower

Garlington says historic buildings are a key piece of our community and economic development.

“It gives us an edge that a lot of communities just don’t have,” said Garlington. “In order to maintain that edge and that advantage, we have to keep and revitalize and rehab these buildings that we have so that they can last another 100 or 150 years.”

11 of the 17 Fading Five properties have been saved since the program started seven years ago. Only one has ever been lost.