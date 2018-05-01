MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority is giving contractors more time to respond to requests for payment owed for work that was never done.

It’s the second time MBCIA extended the deadline for a response.

The industrial authority first sent demand letters to Armstead Management, New Age Concept Consulting and WC Construction on April 2nd.

MBCIA’s most recent extension gives them another 30 days to review documentation and respond.

An audit revealed “invoicing irregularities” that resulted in payments from the MBCIA to the three contractors for more than $1.9 million dollars worth of work that never happened.

MBCIA is working with federal and state law enforcement. They are cooperating on issues highlighted in the audit, according to a news release from the industrial authority.

Former MCBIA Chairman Cliffard Whitby is charged with bribery from a separate investigation related to former Bibb County School Superintendent Romaine Dallemand. The industrial authority made payments to the three contractors during his tenure.

Since then, MBCIA has changed its billing and payment procedures to prevent similar issues.