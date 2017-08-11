Former Bibb School Superintendent pleads guilty to filing false tax return

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a release from the United States Attorney for Middle Georgia, former Bibb County School Superintendent, Romain Dallemand has entered his guilty plea. Dallemand is being charged with filing a false tax return .

In 2014, Dallemand admitted under-reporting his income and over-reporting his deductions. He also failed to report an unauthorized payment of $100,000, which was intended to influence him to perform actions in his position of Superintendent.

Dallemand faces up to three years of prison.

The States Attorney’s office also released records showing that Cliffard Whitby and Harold Knowles were indicted today for bribing Dallemand.

Whitby is the Chairman for the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority.

Whitby faces federal charges for fraud, bribing, and laundering money.

