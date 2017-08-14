Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority Chairman resigns after indictment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA) Chairman, Cliffard Whitby resigned from his position on Saturday.

This comes one day after an Whitby was indicted for bribing former superintendent Romain Dallemand. The indictment says Whitby paid Dallemand around $400,000 over the course of six years.

According to a resignation letter Whitby sent to the MBCIA, he was “shocked by the terrible and unexpected allegations”. Whitby continues by saying he thinks it is best to resign because of the “negative impact” it would bring to MBCIA.

Robert E. Fountain, Interim Chairman told 41NBC despite the resignation and allegations, the future for the MBCIA looks “very bright”. Fountain says the MBCIA is “more than just one man, it is a board of 6” and will continue to do its work for the county.

The MBCIA will have a board meeting Wednesday morning to figure out plans to find a new Chairman.