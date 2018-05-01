FVSU employee resigns amid GBI misconduct investigation

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley State employee has resigned as part of an on-going GBI investigation at the university involving the campus’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and allegations of employee misconduct.

According to documents 41NBC received from a university official, the employee, Alecia Johnson, served as the university president’s executive assistant for more than 10 years.

- Advertisement -

Johnson submitted a formal letter of resignation on April 18th.

This was the same day the sorority’s national headquarters released a statement addressing the investigation and claims of sexual misconduct.

In addition to her resignation, Johnson has hired an attorney to represent her in the case.

Her lawyer, Adrian Patrick, confirmed that he would be representing her in the investigation that has been underway since mid April.

Meanwhile, the attorney in a separate case going on at FVSU says she will soon speak on behalf of her client, Nya Hall, who was a student at the university.

Hall’s lawyer Teresa Diponzio filed a complaint against a former campus police officer on April 23rd for allegations of sexual assault.