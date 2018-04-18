Sorority responds to sexual misconduct allegations after GBI seizes laptops of FVSU officials

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Days after Fort Valley State University put out a statement addressing claims of a pending employee misconduct investigation, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has issued a statement responding to the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Here’s what they told the 41NBC…it reads in part:

The State Office of the Attorney General in Georgia confirmed on Tuesday that upon request, they called the GBI in to investigate the matter that has placed one university employee on administrative leave.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seized several laptops belonging to university officials. GBI agents have been conducting interviews with parties involved since Tuesday morning.

Due to the sensitivity and seriousness of the allegations, the GBI declined to speak on any specific details of the pending investigation at this time.

But Special Agent JT Ricketson told 41NBC that because of the extensive number of interviews, they will be needing extra assistance and calling in additional agents to help.

Here’s the full statement from Alpha Kappa Alpha:

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has a zero-tolerance policy for hazing, member sexual misconduct, and harassment, and we take any allegations of this nature very seriously. We were appalled to learn of allegations of sexual misconduct against a Fort Valley State University employee who also is a graduate member of the sorority. We understand the person in question has been placed on administrative leave from the university. Upon learning of these allegations, we immediately contacted the university and launched an internal investigation, which is ongoing. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is fully cooperating with university and law enforcement officials as they investigate these allegations. These allegations are in no way representative of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 110-year service-based mission or its nearly 300,000 members. We condemn these allegations in the strongest possible terms. We remain dedicated to our mission to encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity, alleviate problems concerning girls and women, create opportunities for them to pursue higher education and be of service to millions of people around the world annually.” Leona Dotson Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Chairman – Communications Committee

April 16th, 2018 Fort Valley State University recently notified the University System of Georgia about potential employee misconduct. We can confirm that the University System of Georgia is now conducting an investigation into this alleged employee misconduct, and an FVSU employee who is allegedly involved has been placed on administrative leave. We can also confirm that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Attorney General are involved and investigating whether criminal activity has occurred. With the investigation pending, we cannot comment further.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as details continue to unfold.