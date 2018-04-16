Employee misconduct investigation underway at Fort Valley State University

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley State University employee is on administrative leave while the University System of Georgia conducts an investigation.

The university released a statement announcing it notified the University System of Georgia about potential employee misconduct.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Attorney General are working to determine if a crime has been committed.

Officials with the GBI say they started interviewing people about the allegations this morning. The GBI would not mention the allegations against the employee because of its sensitivity.

You can read the University’s statement below:

Fort Valley State University recently notified the University System of Georgia about potential employee misconduct. We can confirm that the University System of Georgia is now conducting an investigation into this alleged employee misconduct, and an FVSU employee who is allegedly involved has been placed on administrative leave. We can also confirm that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Attorney General are involved and investigating whether criminal activity has occurred. With the investigation pending, we cannot comment further.

– Fort Valley State University Marketing and Communications