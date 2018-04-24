FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into a sexual misconduct incident at Fort Valley State. This incident involves a former campus police officer and a female student.

The student’s lawyer, Teresa Diponzio, filed a complaint of sexual assault with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

A university official confirmed that the officer was fired after the complaint was made.

According to the report, the incident happened in January. This comes just one week after Alpha Kappa Alpha reported to us that they are investigating claims of sexual misconduct at Fort Valley State.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says when the report was filed, the case was handed over to the GBI and the Peach County Sheriff’s Office has not made any arrests related to the case at this time.