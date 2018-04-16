Two of the weekend shootings possibly linked, Bibb County investigators say

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the people responsible in several shootings that happened over the weekend.

Six shootings resulted in 3 homicides and one arrest. Colonel Aubrey Evins who oversees the investigation unit at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says all of the shootings seem to be separate, but investigators have not ruled out that the murder that on Mason Street, could be related to one just blocks away on Vining Circle.

“Coincidentally, a lot of bad things happened at one time,” said Col. Evins.

The first shooting over the weekend happened Friday night just before 10 p.m. on Monroe Avenue.

“A subject that was out walking the street, he was robbed and during the robbery, he was shot,” said Col. Evins.

With a gunshot wound to the leg, 60-year-old Alvin Oliver was able to call for help. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Three hours later, also in West Macon, 44-year-old Jim Baldwin was found dead on Berkner Avenue.

“Him and an individual were having some words and got into an altercation,” said Col. Evins.

With the help of witnesses, deputies were able to arrest 26-year-old Tirell Mitchell in connection to Baldwin’s murder.

Another altercation resulted in gunshots, 30 minutes later, at the Quick Serve gas station on Rocky Creek Road.

“Two individuals actually shot eachother after a short confrontation in the store,” said Col. Evins.

Back in West Macon, just an hour later, 44-year-old Marlon Williams was shot to death after being robbed at a store on Mason Street.

“As he fled the store after being robbed, he was shot at. He was struck and died,” said Col. Evins.

At the same time, a man at Chambers Cove Apartment Street fired a shot through his door after he heard someone rattling with the doorknob.

“He yelled, ‘go away, no response. Then he heard him start to turn the doorknob and they panicked and he fired a shot,” said Col. Evins.

A bullet hit 35-year-old Chaz Green in the head.

“Neighbors were wondering, ‘we hadn’t seen or heard from her, so hey we need to check’,” said Col. Evins.

Bibb County deputies ended Saturday night ended with a gruesome discovery just blocks away from Williams’ murder. 75-year-old Ann Leonard was found dead inside her home on Vining Circle with a shot to the chest.

“We have to look at how the direction of the projectile came through,” said Col. Evins.

“Deputies found a bullet hole near her window,” said Col. Evins. “Now, investigators are left to wonder this shooting could be related to the one on Mason Street.

Investigators are still combing through the areas of the shootings looking for clues. But they are hoping people will come forward with any information. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.