Argument leads to shooting in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were shot at a gas station on Rocky Creek Rd Saturday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., it was reported that there was an argument in the parking lot of the Quick Serve gas station between 22-year-old Clarence Clark and 22-year-old Malcom Houston.

- Advertisement -

During the argument, guns were drawn, and both men were shot twice in the abdomen. Clark was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle, and Houston was transported by ambulance.

Both men are listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.