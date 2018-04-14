Retired Bibb County school teacher found dead with gunshot wound in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Macon at 2032 Vining Circle.

Bibb County Coroner Lonnie Miley says 75 year old Ann Leonard was found dead in her home. Her brother called 911 after he could not gain entrance to the home. Authorities believe a stray bullet from an early morning shooting on Saturday on Mason street may have struck her. The bullet came throw Leonard’s kitchen window.

Leonard was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. Coroner Miley adds she was a retired Bibb County school teacher.