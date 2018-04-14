Man shot at Macon apartment complex after allegedly kicking doors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was allegedly trying to break in to homes at an apartment complex was shot in the head.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartments on Chambers Cove Dr. just after 2:30 a.m. Reports say 35-year-old Chaz Green, who lives at the complex, was turning door knobs and kicking on apartment doors.

Calls were made to 911 from residents about someone attempting to break into their apartment.

Green got to 59-year-old Calvin Griffin’s door and Griffin asked “who is it?” and said, “get away from my door. Griffin told deputies Green did not respond and continued to kick and attempt to open the door. That’s when Griffin fired a shot through the door, shooting Green in the head.

Green was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Green nor Griffin are facing charges at this time.