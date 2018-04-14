2 people dead, one hospitalized in overnight shootings

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after three separate shootings in Macon overnight.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 44 year old Marlon Williams was found shot to death on the 2500 block of Mason Street.

44 year old Jim Baldwin was shot on St. Claire Street and died at the hospital.

In another shooting, a man was shot in the head multiple times in Chamber Coves Apartments. He is listed in critical condition.

This makes the 11th homicide of the year. We will update this story when more information becomes available.