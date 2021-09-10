15 year-old arrested for Labor Day weekend block party shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department released information concerning the arrest of the suspect responsible for the death of 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson and the shooting injuries of 4 other teens on Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021.

According to the release, at 3 p.m. Warner Robins Police served a murder warrant on a 15 year-old male juvenile in connection to the homicide that took place September 4, 2021, on Mauldron Court at Dunmurry Place. The release says that more arrests are going to be coming and that no more information will be released until everyone involved with the shooting is in custody.

The investigation is being led by Detective Gary Chambers and anybody with more information is urged to call him at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

For earlier information concerning this story, see 41NBC’s earlier article about the block party shooting here: https://www.41nbc.com/teenage-girl-killed-4-injured-during-block-party-shooting/