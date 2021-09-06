Teenage girl killed, 4 injured during block party shooting

A McDonough family is mourning the loss of a teenage girl shot a block party while visiting relatives in Warner Robins.

photo courtesy of MGN

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenage girl is dead after a block party shooting in Houston County.

Warner Robins Police say they got a call about a large party disturbing the peace on Mauldron Court just before 10 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, someone began firing several gunshots from inside a vehicle. Police cleared the area as emergency services arrived to help the injured.

Houston County coroners pronounced 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson deceased at Houston Medical Center.

Other victims wounded during the incident include:

A 16-year-old male shot in the hand A 17-year-old male shot in the heel A 17-year-old female shot in the legs An 18-year-old female shot in the cheek

HMC and Atrium Health Navicent in Macon treated these victims for their injuries.

Detective Gary Chambers is conducting this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Chambers at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.