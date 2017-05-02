Bibb deputies break up large fight at Macon church

A fight broke out at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fight broke out at a Macon church Monday night at the Greater Bellevue Baptist Church.

It happened during a meeting in which the congregation aimed to vote on who would lead the church.

They would either keep the pastor or void his contract.

The church asked deputies to be there because of the tension the process had already created in the congregation.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says some parishioners became irate, and as the tension went up in the room, the church decided to vote at a later date and ended the meeting.

Some of the parishioners became irate and disorderly.

Everyone was asked to leave and more deputies responded to help with crowd control and dismissal.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Video is courtesy of Smith & Smith Media Group.

