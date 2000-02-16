Local
Water pressure problem forces Twiggs County Schools closure
2 hours ago
Water main break shuts down Greene Street in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Workers with the Milledgeville Water Deparment are working to fix a 10-inch...

DOT approves grant for flights from Macon to...
Teenage boys rescued after boat sinks on Lake...
Peach County car accident result in two fatalities
Georgia State student dies in crash on I-75...

Georgia News
Georgia
3 weeks ago
Maten, Frazier lead Georgia past Georgia Tech, 60-43

Yante Maten overcame a slow start to score 16 points and Georgia rolled to a 60-43...

Georgia
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel say they’ll be back...
Georgia
Maten’s big first half leads Georgia past UL-Lafayette
Brent Hamm won player of the year honors.
Houston County golfer named PGA Junior state player...

National
Across The Nation
2 hours ago
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope

  As President Obama heads to Chicago for his farewell address to the nation Tuesday, he’ll...

Across The Nation
2 Officers Killed in Hunt for Orlando Murder...
Across The Nation
Trump HHS Pick is Friend to Campaign Donors
Across The Nation
'The Most Unhappy Place in America' Fights Heroin...

41 First Alert Storm Center
Sports
Atlanta Hawks
4 days ago
Amid trade reports, Hawks’ Korver sits in New Orleans

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kyle Korver has not played through more than half Thursday night against...

Mercer
Mercer holds off Kennesaw State 80-76 to snap...
Georgia
Maten, Frazier lead Georgia past Georgia Tech, 60-43
Atlanta Hawks
Hawks overcome Westbrook’s 46 to beat Thunder 110-108

Feature
Medical Monday: Cervical cancer
5 days ago
Medical Monday: Cervical cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cervical cancer was the topic of Medical Monday this week. It’s a...

The Fridge
Keeping Organized: The Fridge Clean-Out
Medical Monday: Winter flu
Medical Monday: Winter flu
Medical Monday: Children coughing
Medical Monday: Children coughing

Daybreak
The Fridge
Keeping Organized: The Fridge Clean-Out
Medical Monday: Winter flu
Medical Monday: Winter flu
Medical Monday: Children coughing
Medical Monday: Children coughing

41 Today
Advice for starting a business in 2017
3 days ago
Advice for starting a business in 2017

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re thinking about chasing your dream and starting up a small...

Pursuing higher education at Wesleyan in 2017
Pursuing higher education at Wesleyan in 2017
Tips for being financially stable and managing a budget in 2017
Tips for being financially stable and managing a...
Perry celebrating New Year with Annual Buzzard Drop
Perry celebrating New Year with Annual Buzzard Drop

Across the World
bears
3 months ago
WWII era explosive found by bear

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Taking a toy from a bear can be dangerous, especially when the...

41NBC Around the World
Irish Cabinet Agrees to Fight EU on Apple...
41NBC Around the World
U.S. Climbers Go Missing on Attempt to Scale...
41NBC Around the World
Tech Giant Pulls New Phone Over Exploding Batteries

Winter weather could affect the roads Saturday in Macon.
Jan 06, 2017
Macon-Bibb prepares for light winter weather
img_0038
Jan 06, 2017
Artist unveils art for Ruth Hartley Mosley fundraiser
00447-mts-still001
Jan 06, 2017
Memorial Park Recreation Center re-opening
