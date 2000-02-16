Local
Urban Development Authority taking steps to resolve downtown parking dilemma

The Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority held a public hearing to discuss their downtown parking plan on...

gateway
Local wing spots compete for bragging rights in...
Rant and Rave
Rant N’ Rave: Super Bowl Edition
leon
Coroner offers rides on Super Bowl Sunday

Georgia News
dog attack
Child recovering after being attacked by three dogs

The five-year-old is recovering from injuries to the face, shoulder, and leg.

Georgia
Maten, Frazier lead Georgia past Georgia Tech, 60-43
Georgia
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel say they’ll be back...
Georgia
Maten’s big first half leads Georgia past UL-Lafayette

National
Across The Nation
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Prompting Boycott

Ivanka Trump at a policy and strategy forum in the State Dining Room of the White...

Across The Nation
Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since...
Across The Nation
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Feds Say
Across The Nation
Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Sports
Rant and Rave
Rant N’ Rave: Super Bowl Edition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Super Bowl Sunday is only a few days away, and Bill Shanks...

B.S. Report
B.S. Report: Will the Falcons be Super Bowl...
Six players from Houston County High School signed Wednesday to play college football.
Houston County High School football players heading to...
Tattnall Square Academy's Jimmy Marshall signed his National Letter of Intent Monday to play football for Middle Tennessee State University.
Tattnall Square Academy’s Marshall signs with MTSU

Feature
Medical Monday: Heart health awareness
Medical Monday: Heart health awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health is spending the month of February creating awareness for heart...

spice-rack
Keeping Organized: The Spice Rack
taylor-plaque
Tree planting ceremony in Conyers honors former 41NBC...
Medical Monday: Bone breaks in children
Medical Monday: Bone breaks in children

Daybreak
spice-rack
taylor-plaque
41 Today
Coliseum Medical Centers offering free heart screenings at Mable White Baptist Church
Coliseum Medical Centers offering free heart screenings at Mable White...

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Coliseum is giving out free heart screenings Saturday morning at Mable...

Firehouse Subs wants to cater your Super Bowl party
Firehouse Subs wants to cater your Super Bowl...
Valentine’s Ball 2017 providing the perfect date night
Valentine’s Ball 2017 providing the perfect date night
Warner Robins Recreation bringing fathers and daughters together for special night
Warner Robins Recreation bringing fathers and daughters together...

Across the World
bears
WWII era explosive found by bear

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Taking a toy from a bear can be dangerous, especially when the...

41NBC Around the World
Irish Cabinet Agrees to Fight EU on Apple...
41NBC Around the World
U.S. Climbers Go Missing on Attempt to Scale...
41NBC Around the World
Tech Giant Pulls New Phone Over Exploding Batteries

Videos

lanier
Celebrating Sidney Lanier’s 175th birthday
falcons
Falcons fans prepare for Super Bowl LI in Macon
Reboot Retrocade & Bar is ready for the Falcons to win in the Super Bowl.
Macon retrocade, bar prepares for Super Bowl weekend
