The Kolbe Center in Macon hosted a pro-life march in downtown Macon Friday.
2 days ago
Marchers join national movement to promote pro-life message in Macon

The signs did the talking for marchers walking through Macon today. The Kolbe Center, which provides...

Milledgeville continues to deal with water main breaks, and the mayor wants to find answers.
Milledgeville looking toward long-term solution for water problems
Byron businesses helping tornado victims in South Georgia
Byron businesses help South Georgia tornado victims
Leon Jones
Leon Jones collecting cases of water to help...

dog attack
3 weeks ago
Child recovering after being attacked by three dogs

The five-year-old is recovering from injuries to the face, shoulder, and leg.

Georgia
Maten, Frazier lead Georgia past Georgia Tech, 60-43
Georgia
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel say they’ll be back...
Georgia
Maten’s big first half leads Georgia past UL-Lafayette

Across The Nation
1 hour ago
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony

Director Asghar Farhadi attends the closing ceremony of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the...

Across The Nation
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Across The Nation
Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition
Across The Nation
Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban

B.S. Report
4 days ago
B.S. Report: Matt Ryan carries Falcons to Super Bowl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are tons of reasons why the Atlanta Falcons are headed to...

B.S. Report
B.S. Report: Falcons and Packers square off in...
Mercer
Jelks with 14 points as Mercer edges Samford...
Clemson
Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31

Medical Monday: Bone breaks in children
2 weeks ago
Medical Monday: Bone breaks in children

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your child breaks a bone, it could effect their growth. That’s...

baskets
Keeping Organized: Baskets and Bins
Medical Monday: Gallbladder disease
Medical Monday: Gallbladder disease
Medical Monday: Cervical cancer
Medical Monday: Cervical cancer

Local pastor, radio host begins talk show for youth and young adults
2 days ago
Local pastor, radio host begins talk show for youth and...

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pastor Janet Lamar is using her experience as a talk show host...

Winter Wonderfest back at Museum of Aviation, this time with 30-foot-high zip line
Winter Wonderfest back at Museum of Aviation, this...
All That Jazz Concert & Ball raising money for Tubman Museum
All That Jazz Concert & Ball raising money...
Lego League
Teams across state meet at Museum of Aviation...

bears
4 months ago
WWII era explosive found by bear

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Taking a toy from a bear can be dangerous, especially when the...

41NBC Around the World
Irish Cabinet Agrees to Fight EU on Apple...
41NBC Around the World
U.S. Climbers Go Missing on Attempt to Scale...
41NBC Around the World
Tech Giant Pulls New Phone Over Exploding Batteries

taylor-plaque
Jan 27, 2017
Tree planting ceremony in Conyers honors former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell
cadwell
Jan 27, 2017
State invests $22M for Youth Detention Center in Cadwell
The Kolbe Center in Macon hosted a pro-life march in downtown Macon Friday.
Jan 27, 2017
Marchers join national movement to promote pro-life message in Macon
