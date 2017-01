MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On this Martin Luthter King, Jr. Holiday, a 15 year old boy was shot in the head.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

He was found on the sidewalk in front of a home at 4030 Bloomfield Drive around 8 o’clock in the evening.

No one has been arrested, and deputies are investigating.

