Zachary Ivester announces run for Houston Commission Post 2

22-year-old Mercer University student Zachary Ivester is running for Houston County Commissioner Post 2.

Current Commissioner Jay Walker is stepping down from the seat.

Ivester says he believes it’s time to see the young generation come forward and effect change in local government.

If elected, he wants to find ways to grow the county, strengthen county departments and improve employee retention in the county.

“It’s time we let our voices be heard,” he said. “We have young ideas and through those ideas we can bring forth great change to our county. What I mean by great change, it’s building off of the foundation that other leaders have laid upon us.”

Ivester, a Houston County native, says he’s hoping to encourage people his age to get out and vote in local elections.

The primary election is May 24.