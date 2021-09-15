Yom Kippur observance begins in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The holiest day of the year for the Jewish religion began Wednesday night.

The Day of Atonement, also known as Yom Kippur, is where Jewish people atone for their sins.

We spoke with Temple Beth Israel about the holy day, as Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar explains the tradition of fasting during Yom Kippur.

“We don’t eat and we don’t drink, and we act as if we are dead. It’s supposed to remind us that life is finite, life is fleeting and it reminds us to have a deeper connection with ourselves and have a deeper connection with God,” said Rabbi Bahar.

Temple Beth Israel is doing virtual services this year. There is a Zoom link for members and a Facebook live for non-members.

Yom Kippur ends Thursday night, where the fast is broken with a meal. Temple Beth Israel will have a virtual break the fast as well.